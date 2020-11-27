If You Weren't a Human Being What Would You Be?

This question might have crossed our minds when we were kids, but maybe not so much as adults. So, in an attempt to bring back some childhood joy and imagination, let's play a game...if you weren't human what would you be? Let's take a quick detour from reality and get to know what our personality says about our alter-creature...

If you weren't a human what animal would you be? or maybe not even an animal. Take this personality quiz to find out...

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

If You Were in a Band, Who Would You Be?



Which Iconic Meme Are You?

Which ‘Ma Waraa Al Tabiaa’ Character Are You?

What Type of Shopper Are You?

Main Image Credits: Lance Anderson on Unsplash