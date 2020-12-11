2
If Your Life Was a Song What Would It Be?

| by Mai Atef

If Your Life Was a Song What Would It Be?

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Sometimes when we sit down and listen to a song, and we feel like it really resonates with us or expresses who we are. Have you ever thought if your life had a theme song what would it be? If your personality can be expressed in a song, how would it sound like...

So, how about taking a personality quiz today to see if your life was a song what would it be. Answer these simple questions and find out.

Main Image Credits: RCA Records Via Fanpop

Take the quiz





Tags: Personality quiz  Quizzes  Songs  Music  Nancy ajram  Elissa 




