| by Farida Abdel Malek

Pick the Celebrity and We'll Tell You Which Generation You're From

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Every generation sort of have their celebrity favs. Of course, we have some icons in common, but there are some that generally stand out for each different generation. And so we thought that celebrities you choose, whether they're actors, musicians or models, could give us a little hint into which generation are you. Do you think you'll get your generation or do you have an inner alternative Gen living inside you?

