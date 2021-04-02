Pick the Celebrity and We'll Tell You Which Generation You're From

Every generation sort of have their celebrity favs. Of course, we have some icons in common, but there are some that generally stand out for each different generation. And so we thought that celebrities you choose, whether they're actors, musicians or models, could give us a little hint into which generation are you. Do you think you'll get your generation or do you have an inner alternative Gen living inside you?

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

How Ready Are You for Ramadan?

Which 2021 Oscar Nominated Film Should You Watch?

The Perfect Mother's Day Gift According to Your Mum's Personality

What Does Your Bed Say About You?