Quiz: Pick the Blogger and We'll Tell You Which Style You'll Be Wearing Next

The people you follow on Instagram , especially the fashion bloggers can say a lot about what you love to wear or would love to wear more of. I personally find myself drawn to outfits and looks that are really out of my comfort zone, but I would be curious to try it out some day. So, for today's quiz we wanted to try out something a little different and see based on the bloggers you like and choose, which style and vibe you'll wearing next .

About the Author

Farida Abdel Malek The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.