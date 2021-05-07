May 07, 2021 10:15 AM | by Farida Abdel Malek
Quiz: Pick the Blogger and We'll Tell You Which Style You'll Be Wearing Next
The people you follow on Instagram, especially the fashion bloggers can say a lot about what you love to wear or would love to wear more of. I personally find myself drawn to outfits and looks that are really out of my comfort zone, but I would be curious to try it out some day. So, for today's quiz we wanted to try out something a little different and see based on the bloggers you like and choose, which style and vibe you'll wearing next.
Scroll down to take this fashion style quiz...
Main Image Credits: Instagram @lanaelsahely