Which Hekayat Banat Character Are You From Season 5?

Have you started Hekayat Banat Season 5?! If you have then you're probably getting familiar with the characters. They're all different with their unique personalities and I'm sure a lot of us are finding ourselves relating to some of them. If you haven't already started arguing with your girlfriends about which one each of you would be, take this quiz and compare which character are you from Hekayat Banat Season 5?

This personality quiz will delve into some of your personality traits that can maybe connect to one the girls' personality as well. Find out which Hekayat Banat 5 character are you here...

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

What Would Your Dream House Be Like According to Your Personality?

Which Sex Position Is Perfect for You as a Couple?

Which Rom-Com Character Are You?

What Exercise Fits Your Lifestyle and Personality the Best?

Main Image Credits: www.cimalight.co