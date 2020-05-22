2
Ramadan 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Quizzes Header image fustany quizzes ramadan 2020 series quiz which lead female character are you mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

Ramadan 2020 Series Quiz: Which Lead Female Character Are You?

We've been watching them since the beginning of Ramadan and now we're starting to understand them...but if we take a quiz which character would we be? Is it Yasmine Sabry's Malak? Dina El Sherbiny's Rokaya? Nelly Karim's Sokar or Yasmin Abdelaziz's Ghalia? 

Which ‘B 100 Wesh’ Character Are You?

Which female character are you from Ramadan series 2020? Take this quick personality quiz to see which Ramadan 2020 female lead matches up with you.

What Is Your All Time Favorite Food in Ramadan?

Take the quiz





You might also like




Tags: Personality quiz  Quizzes  Ramadan  Ramadan series  Tv show  Nelly karim  Yasmine sabri  Arab actresses  Actresses  Egyptian actresses  Egypt 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑