| by Mai Atef

Ramadan 2020 Series Quiz: Which ‘B 100 Wesh’ Character Are You?

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

I’m sure among all the Ramadan Series 2020, you must have seen or at least heard of B 100 Wesh. It has gained so much popularity to the point where, despite it being a comedy, people are comparing it to La Casa de Papel. We’ve been watching it and loving its witty humor and the hilarious dynamic between the gang... So, ever thought about which character are you from B 100 Wesh?

We also did a quiz on La Casa de Papel...

You don’t want to miss out on taking this quiz and bragging to your friends about which character you got. Find out which personality is closest to you with this B 100 Wesh Quiz.

