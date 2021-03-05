Flowers are all beautiful, but there are so many different types of flowers, and therefore taste in flowers. However, have you ever thought of what type of flower would you be?

8 Beauty Secrets and Tips You Have to See From the 2021 Golden Globes

Flowers almost have different personalities or like art makes us feel different things. They can almost change the entire energy and vibe in a room. So let’s find out with this flower personality quiz, what type of flower are you.

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

What Does Your Bed Say About You?

Which Film Fashion Icon's Style Do You Have?

Who Is Your Perfect Celebrity Match?

What Type of Gift Giver Are You?

All Image Credits: Instagram @marta__sierra