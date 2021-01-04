What Type of Guy Do You Always End up Falling For?

What is my type of guy? Our personality has to do with what type of guy we're attracted to. A lot of women and men have ‘type’ or a certain personality that we always end up dating or falling for. For example, do you always find yourself dating the rational man, the dependent man, or the very romantic one?

Take this personality quiz to see your pattern, have fun with it, as we sometimes all find that we surprise ourselves with who we end up with. Scroll down to see what type of guy do you fall for?

All Image Credits: Via Pinterest