Quiz: What Is Your Apology Language?

We all make mistakes, and we all have different ways of apologizing. Yes, just like there are love languages, there are ​​apology languages. Some of us prefer to apologize directly, but others find this difficult, and some prefer to make it up to the person. There are 5 apology languages...

1. Expressing regret.

2. Accepting responsibility.

3. Genuinely repenting.

4. Making restitution.

5. Asking for forgiveness.

We may not even really know our own apology language, so we thought it would be cool if we could do this little personality quiz to find out what is your apology language?

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

Quiz: What Kind of Board Game Player Are You?



Quiz: Find Out What Swimsuit Fits Your Personality

Quiz: Which Character Are You from This Year's Ramadan Series?

Quiz: Pick the Blogger and We'll Tell You Which Style You'll Be Wearing Next

Main Image Credits: Instagram @monikh