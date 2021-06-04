2
Quizzes Header image quiz what is your apology language fustany main image

| by Jasmine Kamal

Quiz: What Is Your Apology Language?

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

We all make mistakes, and we all have different ways of apologizing. Yes, just like there are love languages, there are ​​apology languages. Some of us prefer to apologize directly, but others find this difficult, and some prefer to make it up to the person. There are 5 apology languages...

1. Expressing regret.

2. Accepting responsibility.

3. Genuinely repenting.

4. Making restitution.

5. Asking for forgiveness.

We may not even really know our own apology language, so we thought it would be cool if we could do this little personality quiz to find out what is your apology language?

Main Image Credits: Instagram @monikh

