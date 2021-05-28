2
Summer 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Quizzes Header image fustany quizzes what kind of board game player are you quiz mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

What Kind of Board Game Player Are You?

We all know or are the person who could quite literally turn the table over because the lost a game. The fact is we all have player and board game personalities and a good game has a good mix of everyone, from the unbelievably competitive ones to the ones who really don't care that much. So, what kind of board gamer are you?

Scroll down to answer a few questions in this personality quiz and see what type of player are you...

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

Quiz: Which Character Are You from This Year's Ramadan Series?

Quiz: Pick the Blogger and We'll Tell You Which Style You'll Be Wearing Next

Quiz: What Type of Friend Do You Have From Ramadan's 2021 Series?

Take the quiz





You might also like




Tags: Personality quiz  Quizzes  Friends  Family 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑