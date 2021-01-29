The art of choosing gifts is important for every person with an upcoming occasion. Gifts are chosen according to a person's taste, but what really makes us different is the way each of us buys the gift. I guess we all kind of have a gift giver personality. So, what kind of gift give are you? There are those who start preparing ages before the occasion, the ones who buy it last minute and those who ask a friend to do the shopping and choosing for them.

So today we're checking out what type of gift giver are you with this little personality quiz. Scroll down, take the quiz, answer the questions and see if you agree.

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

What Is Your Social Media Personality?

Answer This and We’ll Tell You Which Is Your Favorite Makeup Product

Which Bridgerton Character Are You?

What Type of Mother Will You Be?

Main Image Credits: Instagram @adrianacarrig