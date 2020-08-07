All men and women are different in relationships. Today we wanted to make a fun quiz with only a few questions to tell you what type of girlfriend are you? Of course there is no one rule to how you are in a relationship, we're all slightly different and we change constantly, but there are the general fun qualities that our girlfriends always make fun of...of course with no judgements.

What Book Should You Read Next?

All you have to do now is answer the following personality quiz questions to help you find which personality is closest to you.

Here are some more of our quizzes:

Which Emoji Reflects Your Personality the Most?

Should You Make the First Move or Not?

Which 'Friends' Couple Are You?



Main Image Credits: Via Pinterest