by Jasmine Kamal

Which La Casa de Papel Character Are You?

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist was, and still is, one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The 4th season launched a few days ago and everyone is watching it after the long awaited anticipation.

TV Buff? Find out which Game of Thrones Ending you actually wanted...

If you love La Casa de Papel or you're curious to start the show, take this La Casa de Papel quiz to find out which Money Heist character are you. Answering these personality questions will reveal the Money Heist character that is closest to you. Don't forgot the best part, which is sharing and comparing the results with your friends!

Check out the shows that everyone is obsessed with right now!

Take the quiz





