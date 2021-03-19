This year might be a little different, but we're still very excited about The Academy Awards and getting know the 2021 Oscar nominations. We're getting ready to start watching the 2021 best picture films, and so we thought we'd do a little personality quiz to see which 2021 Oscar nominated film should you watch...or at least start with.

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

The Perfect Mother's Day Gift According to Your Mum's Personality



What Does Your Bed Say About You?

Which Film Fashion Icon's Style Do You Have?

Who Is Your Perfect Celebrity Match?

All Image Credits: IMDb