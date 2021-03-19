2
which movie from oscar nomination should you watch

| by Jasmine Kamal

Which 2021 Oscar Nominated Film Should You Watch?

This year might be a little different, but we're still very excited about The Academy Awards and getting know the 2021 Oscar nominations. We're getting ready to start watching the 2021 best picture films, and so we thought we'd do a little personality quiz to see which 2021 Oscar nominated film should you watch...or at least start with.

All Image Credits: IMDb

Take the quiz





