| by Jasmine Kamal

Which Red Carpet Celebrity Are You?

The red carpet has always been a dreamy place of glamour that sparks curiosity. That curiosity sometimes entails the question: which red carpet celebrity am I? Whether it is at El Gouna Festival, Cannes or The Oscars, the are some celebrities that have left their mark on the red carpet with great looks and strong expressions of personality, and so we thought it would be fun to do a personality and fashion quiz to see which red carpet celebrity are you...

Take this personality and style quiz to see which celebrity are you on the red carpet and why the fashion and personsality aligns!

Take the quiz





