Which Rom-Com Character Are You?

Do you really know anyone who doesn’t find comfort and joy in rom-coms or romantic comedies? They are the perfect escape from reality and everyday mundane life. But, if you were or are, in an alternate universe, living one of these classics, which rom-com leading lady are you? Let’s see who our personalities will match up to from these iconic rom-com characters.

What Type of Girlfriend Are You?

Take this personality quiz to see which romantic comedy character are you? Some of us already have guesses about who they’ll get. Do you?

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

What Exercise Fits Your Lifestyle and Personality the Best?

Which Job Suits Your Personality?

Which Superhero Are You?

What Type of Summer Person Are You?