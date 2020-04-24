Social media has become an integral part of our lives. Do you know anyone who doesn't check their Instagram on a daily basis? Or has to look at the latest and funniest TikTok challenges? And then there's Facebook and Twitter, which have become an essential source of news and discussion for most people around the world.

But, there must be a social media platform that fits you best. You must have one that's your go-to and your favorite. If you're curious to see which social media platform fits your personality the most, have fun taking this quiz.

