Quizzes
August 21, 2020 11:45 AM | by Farida Abdel Malek
Which Superhero Are You?
If you like comics or you love watching superhero movies, this one is for you. You’ve probably been asked the question “If you could choose one superhero, which one would you be?” or you've wondered what superhero would you be and why. So here’s a fun personality quiz to tell you which superhero are you? For me, I was surprised to find myself resembling one of the superheroes, despite having a very calm quiet personality.
