The Ultimate Tips to Help You Tame Frizzy Hair

For starters, you need to know what initially causes frizzy hair, and then we'll share with you some tips and tricks to help you tame your frizzy hair.



What causes frizzy hair?

Frizzy hair happens when your hair cuticle (the outermost layer of your strand) is raised or open, which allows moisture to pass through, which swells your hair strands and makes them appear dry instead of smooth. In more simple words, frizzy hair happens when your hair strands are dry and dehydrated! But what are the reasons? You could be not getting enough water or you could be practicing bad hair habits, such as using the wrong hair-care products, sleeping on a pillow that causes friction, and over-processing your hair with chemicals.



How to keep your frizzy hair under control?

Don't worry, there's always a way to tame your frizzy hair, and TRESemmé 7 Day Keratin Smooth will just make it an easier process for you.

How does it work? The TRESemmé 7 Day Keratin Smooth products line works with a breakthrough non-damaging smoothing system, that lasts up to 3 washes for 7 days. Here are the steps you should follow:

After washing and drying your hair, apply the 7 Day Keratin Smooth Heat Activated Treatment. Then, use a flat-iron on small hair sections to seal in TRESemmé’s formula. If this sounds too good to be true, just wait until you know that TRESemmé 7 Day Keratin Smooth will also control your frizz, and make your hair more manageable. Say goodbye to pesky flyaways, as your hair will be coated and protected, even on a humid day when it's likely to frizz up!





Expert-approved tips and tricks to help you tame frizzy hair:

1. Washing and conditioning your hair the right way can help you get less frizz. Start by brushing your hair before you head into the shower, so the products can be distributed evenly. Use a small amount of shampoo, and don’t skip the hair conditioner – it helps keep your hair strands moist and fills up any holes in your hair shaft.

2. After you’re done with washing and conditioning, dry your hair the right way. Don’t harshly use the towel, as you’d be hurting your hair shaft that way. Just squeeze out the hair using a soft cloth.

3. If you’re used to blow-drying your hair, make sure you don’t expose it to much heat. Try to use an ionic hair dryer with a low heat setting, which will give you a sleeker look.

4. As much as possible, don’t expose your hair to much hair dyes. This causes more breakage in your hair shaft, hence resulting in frizzy hair.



P.S. Curly hair is more prone to frizzy hair, and that's because of the nature of its hair shaft, which is naturally raised. That's why women with all hair types can actually use the TRESemmé 7 Day Keratin Smooth.

