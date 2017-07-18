Sometimes, you might not know how to pick the right lipstick for your skin tone, because it can get really confusing. Since choosing the best lipstick for your skin might seem a bit complicated, I’ll try to simplify it for you as much as possible. I know that at some point, you try out lipsticks and randomly figure out what lipstick suits you best and what doesn’t. Instead of randomly determining your picks, here are tips on how to pick the right lipstick for your skin tone...

At first, you need to determine the undertones of your skin, in order to cut down the process of trial and error. Wait, it’s not as hard as you think it is. Just take a look at the veins of your inner wrists. If your veins are more on the blue side, you have a cool skin tone and if they more greenish, then you have a warm skin tone. Generally, people with lighter skin tones have cool undertones, and people with a darker skin shade have warm undertones.





1. Light/fair skin tone

Any lipstick with blue undertones can work best for your light complexion. Plum and wine reds can work for you perfectly, also nude lipsticks with pinky undertones will compliment the color of your lips. Meanwhile, you should stay away from bright reds, and pale/beige nude lipsticks.





2. Medium skin tone

The best shades to go with your skin tone are medium dark reds, medium dark pinks and browns. Too light and bright pinks are an absolute no-no for you. Light shades of orange and nude can be also unflattering with your skin.



3. Dark skin tone If you have dark undertones, then you’re considered somehow lucky, as you can get away with deep and all kind of dark shades. Also dark pink and dark fuchsia can be great on you. The colors you shall avoid at all are pastels and pale ones, like pale pinks and beige and any nude shade that is a lot lighter than your lips.