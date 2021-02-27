How to Pull Off Red Lipstick Perfectly

Red lips have always been the perfect showstopper for any girl but it can be a big hit or complete miss. Since it's a pretty unforgiving color, any small application mistake is very noticeable and can ruin your whole makeup look. So, here are tips that will help you apply the perfect red lipstick and rock it!

1. Your lips must be well prepared

If you apply red lipstick on dry lips, it will give you a very unflattering look. You need to prepare your lips using lip-balm so they stay moisturized and soft. You can also use a soft clean toothbrush or brown sugar scrub on your lips after running it under warm water. This reduces dry skin and keeps a smoother surface as well.

2. Apply lip-liner

In order to keep your red lipstick un-smudged, you need to neatly apply a lip-liner all around your lips first. This step is so important, as it creates a closed area for the lipstick to stay inside the contoured line. Opt for a lip-liner shade that is super close to the tone of your lipstick.

3. Applying the red lipstick

Here comes the most important step, which is choosing the correct shade of the red lipstick. Warm reds works best for tanned or darker skin tones, as there's less contrast, while cool red shades suit people with lighter skin tones. If your skin tone is fair, then orange reds are more likely to pop and stand out more.

For a flawless look, carefully add your red lipstick using a brush. This way you will have more control to blend the lipstick and liner together and have the color distributed evenly all over your lips.

4. Make the red lipstick stand out

Wearing red lipstick is a bold statement of its own, that's why you need to keep your eye make-up extremely clean and simple yet not too boring and minimal. Make sure your make-up look is perfectly balanced by applying black mascara with a clean eyeliner. A soft, shimmery gold or silver eye shadow would add the perfect touch to your eyes.

