It is always fun to switch up your makeup look, which is why I am sharing with you the five basic eyeliner styles every woman should know. Whether you like the simple makeup look, or like to go for something more dramatic, every woman should know of the eyeliner styles of 2020. Don't always stick to one makeup look, step outside your comfort zone and accentuate your eyes with different eyeliner styles.

5 Basic Eyeliner Styles You Should Know:

1. The Eyeliner 2020 Styles

2020 is all about being simple and natural with your makeup. The natural eyeliner look has been upgraded. While it's usually when you line your upper eye lid super thin, we think the natural eyeliner style now is just adding a tiny wing at the end of your eyes to make them pop. Trust us, this is for the days when you are running late, or just for the days when you are running errands, when you don’t need to glam up but still want to look lovely. If there is one basic eyeliner you should definitely perfect, it's the natural eyeliner look.

Image Credits: beauty.mom.com

2. The Winged Eyeliner for Small Eyes

It wouldn't be a list of basic eyeliner styles without the winged eyeliner, also known as the cat eye. This looks is especially perfect for women with small eyes, as it will give your eyes an elongated effect. Add a little bit of drama to your eyes, as the winged eyeliner style is perfect for events, weddings, dates, etc.





Image Credits: kyliecosmetics.com

3. The All Around Eyeliner Style

Or as I like to call it, the Arabian eyeliner style, where you line your eyes all around, from the upper eye lid, to the inner waterline of your eyes. The all around eyeliner goes perfectly with the smokey eye look. However, if your eyes are small, try to stay away from this eyeliner style.

Image Credits: elle.com

4. The Cleopatra Eyeliner Style

The Cleopatra eyeliner style is for the daring woman inside of you. Basically it is the winged eyeliner style, but with some edge. So, instead of the ending your look at the wing of the eyeliner, continue on, extending the eyeliner from the outer corner of the eye to the lower lash line.





Image Credits: stealthelook.com

5. The V-shaped Eyeliner Style

The V-shaped eyeliner style is definitely one of the easiest eyeliner 2020 styles every woman should know. It is usually done with an angled brush, drawing a line from the outer part of the lower lash line upwards, and connecting it with the eyeliner in your upper eye lid. I like to think of the V-shaped eyeliner style as the perfect way to accentuate your eyes, especially if your eyes are small and need defining. We recommend using liquid eyeliner when going for the v-shaped look, because with an eyeliner brush you'll perfect it.

Image Credits: theskincareculture.com

Main Image Credits: Sephora