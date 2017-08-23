You Only Need These Five Natural Ingredients to Make Your Bronzer at Home

The bronzer can be used in multiple ways, you can use it to contour your face or you can use it to give your skin a natural glow and tint. So, what if I told you that you can make your own bronzer at home with natural ingredients, without any chemical add-ons, and in the shade that you like? Yes, it can be done, you just need to follow these steps...

Ingredients:

- 1 tbsp cinnamon powder

- 1 tsp cocoa powder

- 1 tsp nutmeg powder

- 1 tsp cornstarch

- 15 drops of rosemary or lavender oil

How to make a natural bronzer at home?

Mix all the ingredients together until there are no clumps, and then store your newly made natural bronzer in an old makeup container. The powders used will give you the needed color, and the oil used will keep the bronzer compact.

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @oliviaculpo