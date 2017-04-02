Cornstarch Face Mask: A Natural Beauty Recipe for Younger and Brighter Skin

Natural homemade beauty recipes are the most efficient way to get flawless, fresh and bright skin. If your skin looks tired and dull lately, then let me tell you about a cornstarch and milk face mask. This face mask will revive your skin color, brighten it up and will benefit your skin very much. Cornstarch contains Vitamin A which is responsible for color correcting dark spots on your face; it also contains iron and calcium which are responsible for skin cells renewal.

Cornstarch is also beneficial for oily skin, as it gets rid of the annoying excessive oil in your skin and it regulates the level of fats your skin produces every day. A cornstarch and milk face mask contains a good amount of protein enough to provide your skin with natural collagen that eventually makes you look younger and fresher.

Ingredients to make cornstarch and milk face mask:

- 2 tbsp cornstarch

- 1 tbsp honey

- 3 tbsp milk

- 1 tsp brown sugar for scrubbing (optional)

How to make cornstarch and milk face mask:

1. In a medium sized bowel mix all the ingredients very well together until they form a paste.

2. Before you apply the cornstarch and milk mask on your face, make sure it’s clean and dry.

3. Apply the mask on your face and neck and make sure it’s very well covered with a thick layer of the mixture.

4. Leave the cornstarch and milk mask on your face for 20 minutes, or until it dries and then wash it off with cool water.

5. Repeat this process once per week and watch your face brighten and your skin feel softer and look younger.