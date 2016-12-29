Vitamin E capsules are not just supplements you take to enhance your health; they’re also very beneficial for your skin. Vitamin E is one of the best aids to your health and body, it elevates your immune system, improves your blood circulation, and add to that, Vitamin E keeps your brain and heart in a good condition. But since we're focusing about your skincare here, let’s know the seven benefits that Vitamin E capsules give your skin.

1. Vitamin E reduces your acne scars:

Vitamin E is full of anti-oxidants, thus it works on regenerating your damaged skin, including acne scars. Beauty experts recommend that you use Vitamin E straight on your skin to get the results that you want. Break one of the Vitamin E capsules, and pour its content onto the palm of your hand, and then gently massage your face with it and focus on the damaged parts on your face. Do this once every day, to get the results you want.

2. Vitamin E reduces your facial wrinkles:

As we said before, Vitamin E works perfectly for damaged skin. So it works like magic for wrinkles and future aging signs. To reduce wrinkles, you need to increase your intake of foods that contain Vitamin E, like olive oil, avocado, spinach, coconut oil, nuts and whole grains.

Also, you can massage your face with the Vitamin E capsules gently every day.

3. Vitamin E treats sun burns:

Vitamin E is perfect for sun burns; it reduces the pain caused by the burn and regenerates cells to replace the burned ones. Next time you get a sun burn, just empty a Vitamin E capsule, add it straight to the burned area or if you want, you can use coconut oil as a natural substitute.

4. Vitamin E treats chapped dark lips:

One of the most important benefits of vitamin E is that it treats dry and chapped skin, beauty experts recommend using vitamin E during winter time on your lips to treat them from discoloration and dryness. Instead of using chap lipstick, use the oil inside vitamin E capsules straight on your lips, and it will treat them way faster than usual.

5. Vitamin E reduces fine lines:

As I said before, Vitamin E improves blood circulation and it regenerates new skin cells, which makes your skin more flexible and looking younger. Apply Vitamin E mixed with lemon juice on fine lines once a day, and rub it in a circular motion, or you can apply coconut oil or olive instead.

6. Vitamin E treats cracked nails:

Cracked nails are every girl’s nightmare, so to get rid of this problem, put your fingernails in a small bowl containing olive oil, and leave it in for 10 minutes, repeat this process once every week. Or you can rub the oil inside Vitamin E capsules straight on your fingers every night before you go to bed. This will also soften the rough skin around your nails.

7. Vitamin E treats skin discoloration:

Another great benefit of using Vitamin E on your skin, is that it treats your skin's pale color, and it brightens it up. You can use Vitamin E on dark spots every day to get rid of them once and for all, or you can make a facial mask and include coconut oil and olive oil.