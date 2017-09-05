9 Unexpected Hacks to Make the Most of Panty Liners!

If you think that panty liners are an important item to put in your bag every morning, this article will make you realize that they are life savers, no joke. Panty liners will save you a lot of embarrassment, and will also prevent you from wardrobe malfunctions - how? Just read the following lines, and you'll know it all!

1. Place panty liners on the inside armpits of your favorite shirt, it will stop sweat from forming yellow stains.





2. Put panty liners inside your shoes to absorb feet's sweat, they will also stop your feet from slipping inside.

3. No more sore feet after cutting panty liners into little strips, and placing them on the places in your shoes that cut your feet the most.

4. Out of cotton balls? No problem, panty liners will remove your nail polish just as good as cotton balls.

5. You can use them as nursing pads to avoid any leakage.

6. Spray your favorite perfume over a panty liner, and place it between your clothes. It will keep your drawer smelling great!

7. New bras can be annoying, so place it over the places that hurt you the most. It will work as a great and soft shield on your skin.

8. If you want a soft and effective way to wipe your phone screen, then you should definitely use panty liners.

9. You probably saw this trick in many makeup tutorials, and it's worth the try; panty liners can definitely help you apply eye makeup in a less messy way.