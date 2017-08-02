Four Tried and Tested Ways to Get Rid of Yellow Armpit Stains

Yellow armpit stains are annoying, and they can actually happen to anyone. Despite washing your clothes regularly and being hygienic, yellow stains appear when your deodorant gets mixed with your sweat. But don't worry, you can totally get rid of yellow armpit stains with these four tried and tested ways!

1. Lemon:

In a cup, squeeze one lemon, and then add an equal amount of water. Pour the mixture over the stains, and rub very well, and then throw the shirt into the washing machine right away.

2. Baking Soda:

Add 4 Tsp of baking soda into a cup of water filled to its quarter. Mix the ingredients until they form a paste, and then spread it over the yellow stains. Now using an old tooth brush, rub the paste on the stains. Leave the baking soda mix on it for an hour before you wash it off.

3. Ammonia Solution:

You can also use ammonia solution to get rid of yellow armpit stains. Just mix 1/2 a cup of ammonia with 4 cups of water. Now pour it over the stains, and watch it fade away gradually.

4. White Vinegar:

Add 1 Tbsp into 1/2 cup of water, and pour it over the yellow armpit stains, and rub very well. Leave it on for an hour before you throw it into the washing machine!