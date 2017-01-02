How to Make a Coffee Scrub at Home to Get Rid of Cellulite

Have you ever thought about the relation between your cup of coffee and cellulite? If no, then let me break this amazing news to you! Beauty experts have proven that applying coffee on your skin can reduce cellulite, how?

When you apply coffee on your skin, it improves your blood circulation underneath your skin, it tightens the skin and it gives you a very soft touch and smooth look.

Coffee is great for your skin because it contains caffeine, and caffeine works on getting rid of body toxins and rearranging body fat equally, to get rid of annoying cellulite bumps on your skin.

So what is cellulite?

For those of you who don’t know, cellulite is basically fat accumulated in one piece all together, forming an annoying lump under your skin. Cellulite appears on thighs and the butt. The main reasons why cellulite appears are lack of exercise, aging and not taking care of your skin.

How to treat cellulite with coffee?

To get rid of cellulite, you need to start working out besides using the coffee scrub. It’s crucial that you apply coffee scrub on the areas on your body that has cellulite.

To make the coffee scrub at home, mix ½ tbsp of coffee with 1 tbsp olive oil or baby oil. Now, scrub your body with the coffee scrub for 10 minutes, and keep moving your fingers in circular motions. Wash your body very well and then moisturize.

Repeat this process twice a week, and after a while you’ll notice a big difference.