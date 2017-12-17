How to prevent dry skin during winter is a question that's currently on every woman's mind, no surprise! Believe it or not, your skin tends to change a little bit during winter. The sudden change of weather can cause skin damage and affect the oils in it. Having trouble with your itchy skin and looking for ways to prevent dry skin during winter? Check out this list, including the things you need to change about your beauty routine in winter.

1. In order to prevent dry skin during winter, make sure to shower with slightly warm water instead of hot water. Hot water will clash with your cold body temperature, causing irritation, and hence making your skin itchy and dry.

2. If you don’t induce body oils in your skin care routine, then it’s about time you do! Natural oils like coconut oil and olive oil can do wonders to your dry skin in winter and keep it moisturized for longer periods.

3. If you’re not a big fan of oils and think they’re a bit greasy, make sure to substitute your body lotion with body butter, so you can prevent flaky skin during winter. Body butter is often thicker and will work very well with cracked and irritated skin.

4. I know you almost read this all the time, but water is really a great way to keep your skin nourished and prevent flaky skin during winter. In order to avoid the discomfort of itchy skin, make sure to drink about 8 glasses of water per day.

5. Try to avoid at all costs subjecting your skin suddenly from cool air to extreme heat. The sudden change of temperature can take away the moisture from your skin pores and cause irritation as well.

6. Exfoliate your skin at least once per week in order to get rid of dead skin cells. Make sure to gently exfoliate your skin, in order not to cause any more irritation. As you exfoliate, make sure to apply a generous amount of in-shower body lotion or body oil.

7. Always manage to pick the right time to shave or wax your skin. During winter, the most suitable time for your skin to be waxed is almost two days after you exfoliate your skin. Also make sure that your skin is well moisturized, because if you shave/wax while your skin is already dry, you will end up with itchiness and redness.

8. Always manage to keep hand cream in your bag, in order to restrain from having flaky skin during winter. Every time you wash your hands during the day, apply a little of hand cream to keep your hands moisturized around the clock.

Photo Credits: Thehealthsite.com