From Ages 15-19: The Products to Use According to Your Skin Type

We've talked about the most common skin problems for girls between ages 15-19. We also showed you how to take care of your skin and the different types of acne and how to deal with them. Today is all about skincare products. We're showing you options for the best teenage skincare products to use depending on your skin type.

Note: Before buying any product, you should do a patch test on your arm before applying it to your face. If you get any rashes or irritation, visit your dermatologist immediately. It will also help to get to know your skin type. How to find out your skin type? Click here to read all about it.

Best Types of Facial Washes for Teenage Skin

Facial washes for oily and combination teenage skin:

1. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash

The Body Shop offers a lot of different types of skincare and body care products that would be great for teen skin. Among the most popular and relevant ones is the the Tea Tree Skin cleanser for oily skin. It's vegan and has tea tree oil which is a great ingredient for oily skin and breakouts. It gently cleanses the skin and helps reduce excess oil and blemishes. You can use daily but make sure to use moisturize.

Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash





2. Clean & Clear Essentials Foaming Facial Cleanser

If you have oily or combination skin and you're looking for a daily cleanser, try the Essentials Foaming Facial Cleanser from Clean & Clear. It helps clear excess oil and impurities, and removes makeup. It's oil-free so it's good if you have oily skin. It also aims to not be too over-drying.



Clean & Clear Essentials Foaming Facial Cleanser





3. Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser

Charcoal is known for its ability to remove impurities and excess oils from the skin. So if you're looking for a daily facial wash for your oily or combination skin, you can try the Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and oil-free.



Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser for Oily Skin

Facial washes for dry teenage skin:

1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Girls who have both dry and sensitive skin need a gentle cleanser that will not irritate the skin in any way, while also giving it the necessary moisture. Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser is a good choice for most skin types.



Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

2. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

If you love La Roche-Posay's products, you might want to try the Hydrating Gentle cleanser. It's suitable for women with dry and sensitive skin, and is meant to be for everyday use. It helps the skin regain the necessary moisture while maintaining a balance in the PH levels.



La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

3. Clinique Liquid Facial Soap 'Mild'

This Clinique Liquid facial soap in mild is suitable for dry and sensitive skin because it keeps the skin nice and hydrated. It is also free from parabens, sulfates and fragrance. You can use it twice a day.

Clinique Liquid Facial Soap

Facial washes for normal teenage skin:

1. Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel

This cleanser has a papaya and grapefruit formula that is gentle on the skin. Although the brand suggests it is suitable for all skin types, experts recommend it for normal and oily skin types. It also hydrates the skin, removes impurities and can be used twice daily.

Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel

2. Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser

Also, if you have normal or very oily skin, the Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser is a good option. It's alcohol-free, paraben-free, oil-free and good for everyday use.



Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser

3. Lakmé Blush & Glow

If you're looking for a gentle face wash, the Lakmé Blush and Glow is nice choice. It is a light gel formula that contains strawberries, which act as an antioxidant.



Lakmé Blush & Glow Strawberry Gel Face Wash

Best Types of Moisturizers for Teenage Skin

Moisturizers for oily and combination teenage skin:

1. Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturizing Cream-Gel

If you are looking for a moisturizer that's suitable for oily and combination skin, it is recommend you try the Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Gel moisturizer. Its hydration effect is also long lasting.



Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Gel Moisturizer

2. Ole Henriksen Counter Balance Oil Control Hydrator

Counter Balance Oil Control Hydrator is one of the best moisturizers for oily and combination skin offered by the OLEHENRIKSEN brand. It is characterized by its light texture and its effectiveness in reducing the secretion of oils.



Ole Henriksen Counter Balance Oil Control Hydrator

Moisturizers for dry teenage skin:

1. GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

This is good daily moisturizer for dry skin. It has green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and shea butter.



GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

2. Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil

The Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil is also a good product for dry skin. It has a blend of hydrating oils like cranberry seed oil and camellia seed oil.



Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil

Moisturizers for normal teenage skin:

1. Origins High-Potency Night-a-Mins

Origins is a great skincare brand and they have this moisturizer that is good for girls with normal or slightly oily skin. It works on hydrating and revitalizing tired skin. It contains a lot of good ingredients including vitamin B, C, E, H, as well as some sugars derived from grapes and beets.

Origins High-Potency Night-a-Mins

2. Evian Brumisateur Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray

If you love the refreshing feeling of face mists and sprays, you should try using the Evian Brumisateur Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray. Even though it can be used for all skin types, it is intended for normal skin types and is paraben and sulfate-free.

Evian Brumisateur Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray

Best Types of Face Masks for Teenage Skin

Face masks for oily and combination teenage skin:

1. Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack Mask

The Glossier green mask helps reduce the secretions of oils. However, it is not drying at all and is rich in vitamins and antioxidants.



Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack

2. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Glow Recipe has a great night mask that is meant to work on the skin during sleep. The Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask contains watermelon and hyaluronic acid. It is also a gentle vegan product.



Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Face masks for dry teenage skin:

1. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask

This mask clarifies and smoothes the skin. It is also vegan and rich in tea tree oil.



The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Overnight Mask

Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hydrating Overnight Mask is great for moisturizing the skin. It deeply hydrates the skin because it is rich in hyaluronic acid.



Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Overnight Mask

Face masks for normal teenage skin:

1. Avène Soothing Moisture Mask

This mask is suitable for all skin types. It gives you deep hydration and helps regain the skin's radiance. It is also good for girls with sensitive skin.



Avène Soothing Moisture Mask

2. Vichy Pore Purifying Clay Mask with Aloe Vera

The Vichy Pore Purifying Clay Mask with Aloe Vera is one of the masks that are suitable for most skin types. It helps purify the pores, remove impurities and smoothes skin.



Vichy Purifiant Pores

Main Image Credits: @vaalvillena