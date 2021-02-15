The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums, Moisturizers and How to Use Them

Hyaluronic Acid has become a staple skincare ingredient that everyone's in love with. So, we of course we had to share with you some of the best Hyaluronic Acid serum. We also wanted to talk to you about some moisturizers with Hyaluronic Acid in them, so you can pick which type of product you want to go for.

The best Hyaluronic Acid serums

The Ordinary has one of the best hyaluronic acid serums, as a mix with vitamin B5. It helps moisturize and nourish the skin more effectively.

L'Oreal offers a serum that has about 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid. It has a light formula, which helps to have quick absorption. It's also free of fragrance, parabens and mineral oils. It's suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

3. OZNATURALS Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum

OZNATURALS combine vitamin C and hyaluronic acid in one serum, along with vitamin E andgreen tea. Its ingredients are 98% natural, and suitable for all skin types.

4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

As for the Hyaluronic Acid Serum from Neutrogena, it is oil-free, and you can apply it underneath make-up. It also works to restore the skin's youthfulness.

5. Vichy Minéral 89 Fortifying and Plumping Daily Booster

And if you are looking for more hydration, you can check out Vichy's face serum. It has hyaluronic acid in addition to an 89% concentration of water rich in natural minerals.

Kiehl's also have a blend of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C in their serum. It has about 10% L-Ascorbic Acid and helps reduce lines and wrinkles, as well as hydrates the skin and gives it radiance.

7. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum

La Roche-Posay is a favorite among many. Their Hyaluronic Acid serum is a blend of Vitamin B5, aiming to treat fine lines and restore the skin's freshness and radiance. It should be suitable for women with sensitive skin as well.

How to use hyaluronic acid serums

1. Wash your face and cleanse the skin well to get rid of any makeup or dirt residue.

2. Use 2-3 drops of the serum.

3. When applying to the face, avoid rubbing, and instead lightly apply pressure and dab onto your skin until it's a little absorbed.

4. Apply your moisturizer afterwards.

5. It is preferable to apply your serum twice a day, in the morning and evening. But read the product instructions first to make sure it's suitable for daylight.

Best Hyaluronic Acid moisturizers

If you don't like using serums, you can resort to moisturizing creams that have hyaluronic acid in their ingredients...

One of the most popular creams Olay offers is Regenerist. It has hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3, peptides and some antioxidants. It works to give the skin double the hydration in addition to helping with the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Cetaphil Daily Moisturizing Lotion is one of the best moisturizers, especially because it's good for people with dry and extra dry skin. It mainly depends on hyaluronic acid for its formation. It's also oil free and fast absorbing.

Neutrogena target people with very dry skin, with this Hyaluronic Acid cream. It comes in a fast-absorbing gel form, but should give long lasting hydration. It's also fragrance free and can be applied before makeup to get a fresh and healthy look.

4. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth also have a moisturizing cream enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, with a concentration of 30%. It is one of the best moisturizers for it aims to last for more than 72 hours.

How to use Hyaluronic Acid moisturizers

Creams containing hyaluronic acid are mostly used in the same way as the serums, unless the product has different instructions. Therefore we recommend you read what is on the package, as the brand may have different methods and instructions.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @tashimrod