Why Do We Get Dark Underarms? 11 Natural Deodorants to Try Out

Dark underarms and pigmentation and common, but a lot of us are confused as to why we have them. There are actually a couple of reasons, among them the deodorants we're using. Of course we by now we've all also probably heard of how toxic deodorants can be, especially antiperspirant ones, which I've stopped using for a while. But I've still been wanting to get into getting a clean and natural deodorant. So I went online to find what people are saying and found some of the best natural deodorants and I also found local natural deodorant options here in Egypt!

First, why do we get dark underarms?

Pigmentation often happens as a result of irritation and as well know irritation is often caused by certain ingredients, depending on our skin. Some of the most common irritants are unfortunately found in the deodorants we find and use, like aluminium, fragrances and alcohol.

Also there are some other causes of pigmentation, like diabetes. So if you notice that, make sure you check with your doctor! Harsh exfoliation and shaving may also cause darkened underarms.

Also baking soda is very common in natural deodorants can cause irritation for some people and therefore darken their underarms. Some of the natural deodorants below include it, but we've also include baking soda free options for those who want to avoid it.

Note: Always read the ingredients and make sure you're not sensitive to anything and do a patch test first.

Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant

This is one of the most famous natural deodorants out there. I've heard really good things about it more than once. Of course it's aluminium and paraben free. It smells amazing and offers good odor protection. It also soothes the skin.

Raw African Coconut Deodorant

A very clean product by The Egyptian brand Raw African which have 100% natural cosmetics. Its ingredients are Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Arrowroot. It's a non-toxic deodorant that protects against bacteria, which causes odor.

Piper Wai Natural Deodorant Cream

It's a 100% natural cream formula that has a soft finish. It's also cruelty-free, vegan and doesn't have harmful chemicals, parabens, or aluminum. It has charcoal, coconut oil and an essential oil blend. You just need a pea sized amount and you can smooth it on your skin with your fingers.

Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant

This deodorant is scent free, aluminium free and baking soda free, so it's a sensitive skin formula. It's easy to use and offers long lasting odor protection and is also a non staining formula.

African Greens Herbal Lavender Natural Deodorant

Another local Egyptian brand and this is also in a paste or cream form. It is made with herbal extracts and natural oils and is also supposed to help lighten darken skin affected by chemical deodorants. Nada from The Fustany Team tried and loved this, but recommended for it to be used in winter or with sleeves, because she found that it can sometimes leave a white cast.

This is an award winning formula that is vegan, cruelty free, artificial fragrance free and doesn't have aluminum, paragons, propylene glycol and phthalates. Also it doesn't have baking soda. It's a great product for sensitive skin.

Type: A Deodorant

This is a safe non toxic formula that doesn't contain aluminium, parabens and other toxins. The brand says it's suitable for women, men and younger ages. It smells amazing and it has sweat activated technology!

Essentials Natural Deodorant

Another Egyptian brand's natural deodorant that its free of aluminium and mineral oils. The coconut one smells heavenly and this product works to prevent the unpleasant odours caused by bacterial decompositions.

Megababe Rosy Pits Deodorant

This is a product that will last you a long time and it's good if you have sensitive skin because it doesn't have baking soda. This is also cruelty free and made of natural ingredients like sage and green tea. It smells rosy and helps prevent odor, but it's also alcohol-free, paraben-free and goes on clear.

Nécessaire The Deodorant

This is also aluminium, baking soda and synthetic fragrances free. It has Mandelic and Lactic Acid to helps to neutralize the odor. It also keeps the underarms dry.

Corpus Third Rose Deodorant

This is a vegan formula that smells expensive and uses only plant and mineral based ingredients. It has no aluminium, talc, paraben, baking soda, phthalates or synthetic fragrance.

