10 Types of Food You Need to Stop Eating to Avoid Acne

If acne has been giving you a hard time, it is time to learn how to beat it. You should start by knowing the types of food you need to stop eating to avoid acne.

By following a healthy diet and visiting your dermatologist regularly, you will be able to control your acne. So, let us introduce you to some of the foods that you should stop eating now to avoid acne.

1. Sugar









The sugar that we consume on a daily basis in our teas and coffee along with the sweets and desserts that are usually present in every home is rich in refined carbs. The more sugar you consume, the more the insulin levels are going to increase, which undoubtedly causes acne.

2. Lean Meat









If you’re a meat lover, you’re not going to like this one. Unfortunately, eating too much lean meat and animal protein, such as mutton and chicken, you may get plenty of acne. You may start to notice pimples around your jawline and neck; these can result from eating too much lean meat.

3. Greasy Food









Excess oil can surely lead to plenty of acne. Think French fries, fried chicken, burgers, and bacon that are extremely greasy. All of these foods can make your face full of pimples. An airfryer will be an excellent solution for you if you love fried food. It will taste the same, but way healthier and nutritious.

4. Dairy Products





The first thing you should stop eating to avoid acne is dairy products. Milk, yogurt, cheese, and any other form of dairy contains testosterone. Testosterone stimulates oil glands in the skin and, as we all know, too much oil makes your skin set and ready to break out.

Remember, you need to give your body another source of calcium and vitamin D if you’ll cut down your dairy intake.

5. Too Much Chocolate





Sad, but true! You need to eat less chocolate to avoid acne.

If you think you already know this, you're about to be shocked. Let us give you some facts. Chocolate has no direct relation to making your acne break. The high sugar / high fats you eat all the time are the reason why your acne is breaking out. When you start eating the right way by avoiding foods that contain high sugar or high fats, you can start eating a piece of chocolate from time to time. You will love the results!

6. Reduce the Amount of Spicy Food





While there is no scientific proof that spicy food has a direct effect on acne, most people notice that their skin tends to break out more after eating spicy food. Just to be on the safe side, try to eat less spicy food. If it’s no big deal for you, try to completely avoid it.

7. Nuts Can Make Your Acne Go Nuts!





Again, foods that contain high fats are not good for your skin. When you eat too much nuts, especially walnuts, you’ll end up with fats that won’t just make your acne break out, but will also make it tricky to zip your jeans!

8. Bread, Rice, and Everything Nice





What’s common between bread, rice, and pasta? They’re full of carbs! When carbs access your body and start burning, they turn into sugar. And as we said before, foods that contain high sugar are bad for you. Sugar is translated into insulin in the blood and too much insulin triggers acne.

9. Foods You’re Sensitive to









If you happen to notice that a certain type of food makes you end up with the worst break out, you’re probably allergic or sensitive to it. Some people may be allergic to almonds, honey, kiwi, or anything really. The best way to find out the foods you’re sensitive to is by taking a food sensitivity test. That way you can avoid the foods that can irritate your skin.

10. Last but Definitely not Least, Junk Food





Junk food is literally junk. It bombards your body with unhealthy hormones and trans-fats. Your skin is an indicator of your health. If your body is full of junk, your skin will always experience breakouts. If you regularly clean your body with the right type of food and the right amount of water consumption, your skin will stay clear of breakouts.

Finally, we're here to help you figure out one of the reasons why you constantly have acne. Although we're advising you to give up certain types of food, it is completely up to you to decide what to eat and what to give up. Moreover, you don't have to shun these foods completely. You can simply start consuming smaller amounts of each type and see if there's a tangible difference.