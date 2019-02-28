2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

| by Farida Abdel Malek

You Must Try This Magic DIY Acne Patch for Overnight Pimple Healing

Acne is still one of the major skin problems that women and girls suffer from. We all have those days where we wake up and find a huge pimple in the middle of our face. We all dream of that magic trick to get rid of a pimple overnight. Well ladies, it looks like there is a solution and it's    an acne sticker

These pimple patches or acne stickers work like bandage blister plasters or patches. You place them on your pimple overnight and it contains a dressing called hydrocolloid which extracts moisture from your acne and therefore minimizes it a lot. 

You can actually DIY pimple patches in these small circular shapes to get rid of your acne quickly and here's how: 

1. Head to a good pharmacy and buy blister plasters.

2. Start cutting out or punching out small circles out of the blister plaster. Make sure the circle patches are a good enough size to cover your acne. 

undefined

3. Start cleansing your skin, especially around your acne or pimple. 

4. Place your DIY acne patch and leave It on overnight.

undefined

4. In the morning, take off the pimple patch and you'll notice your pimple's size has reduced or it could have even disappeared. 

5. Give your skin another good cleanse in the infected area. 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @mizon_amzn

Looking for another creative DIY? We've got a ton here!



