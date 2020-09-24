Take a Look at 7 of the Best Foundations for Oily Skin

Are you looking for the best foundation for oily skin? Whether it's for the morning, evening, matte or not...a foundation for oily skin should be long-wearing and resistant to the effects of oils and sweat. A good one should also feel lightweight and look as natural as possible. Luckily there are a lot of great options on the market...

So, here are some of the best foundations for oily skin:

Dior Forever Matte Foundation

This Dior foundation gives a medium coverage that still feels natural and not like you're wearing heavy makeup. It's also waterproof and is good at hiding pimples, imperfections and dark spots. You can pick this one for when you have evening events as it will last. However, it has SPF so be careful with flashback.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

The Estee Lauder Double Wear foundation is a classic. It is a medium to full coverage foundation that is very long lasting and loved by many beauty bloggers. It is also matte and waterproof.

If you're constantly struggling with your foundation wearing off because of oily skin, then this Shiseido foundation is a great option for you. It has a soft and lightweight texture on the skin and it also has a technology that prevents it from being affected by sweat and oils in the skin, so it's longwearing as well.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Matte Velvet Skin Full Coverage Foundation

This is one of the best foundations for oily skin. It has a smooth and matte texture that is great for people with oily skin and it is also waterproof. It is also long wearing and full coverage.

Lancôme SKIN FEELS GOOD Skin Nourishing Foundation

This is an oil-free formula so it's great if you have oily skin. However it is hydrating and gives a light coverage which is great for those 'no makeup' makeup days. It's a good morning foundation and has hyaluronic acid to make the skin feel soft and hydrated.

CLINIQUE Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup Foundation

If you suffer from acne, I recommend you try this clinique foundation. It has hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid. Salicylic acid absorbs excess oils. It is an oil-free and non-irritating formula that helps reduce the look of redness.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

The Fenty Beauty foundation is a medium to full coverage formula that is long-wear, buildable and has a soft matte finish. It's really lightweight but smoothes pore appearance and is resistant to humidty and sweat.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @rawan