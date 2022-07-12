The 17 Best Setting Powders to Perfect and Set Your Makeup

Whether you want to bake, smooth out pores and fine lines, or control oiliness, these setting powders will get the job done. We often forget how much of a difference setting powders can make to our makeup. They can really take your makeup from looking good to incredible with just a few puffs or brushes. So, maybe it's time to keep one in your makeup bag.

Here are the best 17 setting powders:

1. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder





This powder is pretty iconic and there's a reason why it's the first on the list despite the rest being in no particular order. This powder is the first thing that comes to mind when you mention setting powders. We probably speak for everyone when we say that it is incredible. Bloggers and makeup artists have not and probably will not stop raving about it. It's light, blurring, doesn't have flashback in photos, and doesn't get cakey.

2. Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder





For people who love to bake, this product is just made for that. This a great powder for baking under your eyes and underneath your face contour. It will set any liquid product in place and help you contour and sculpt your face. It also brushes off easily. No wonder why it's pricey!

3. MAC Mineralize Skinfinish





This is another iconic powder and a best seller at Mac. This is a great powder for giving a natural finish with slight coverage. It also lasts a long time when it comes to oil control.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder









Charlotte is known for her perfect products and this powder is no exception. It is every beauty blogger's favorite and a must-have for making the skin look flawless without making it look cakey. It also gives a nice healthy glow.





On the more affordable side, Elf never fails to create amazing products that are still affordable and practical simultaneously. It's great for oily skin as it mattifies the skin nicely and sets the makeup.

6. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Pressed Powder





This is a great drugstore option that people agree on its amazing quality. It's easy to apply, good for those who have dry skin, and it also has beneficial ingredients like Vitamin C.

7. Kat Von D Lock-It Setting Powder





This is a vegan, cruelty-free product that doesn't have parabens or phthalates. It's a translucent powder that gives a nice natural finish and mattified skin without looking or feeling too heavy.



8. Maybelline Fit Me! Loose Finishing Powder





The Maybelline Fit Me line is amazing and this loose powder is one the best drugstore options on the market. It's smoothing, perfecting, and has a great variety of shades. It is also good for oil and shine control.

9. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder





You've probably heard this name a million times because it is very popular among beauty bloggers. It's a finishing powder that is extremely flattering and illuminating.

10. Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder





Here's another Hourglass product that is almost on every list of 'The best setting powders'. This is a loose translucent powder that gives a gorgeous natural air-brush effect and sets the makeup beautifully.

11. Make Up Forever Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder





This is such a fine powder. It's translucent and it gives a nice blurring, smoothing. and air-brushed effect.

12. Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder





This is a talc-free powder that sets makeup without settling into fine lines and it gives a nice glow without flashback in photographs.

13. NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder





This is a translucent powder for fair to medium skin tones, but they also have another one for deep skin tones. It gives a nice enhanced glow and makes the foundation last more.

14. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder





This has an amazing shade range. It also makes the skin look amazing because blurs the pores and gives a nice sheen, while still mattifying the foundation.

15. Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Setting Powder





Bobbi Brown is known for being all about natural beauty and this powder is exactly that. It gives sheer coverage and nice smooth finish.

16. NYX HD Finishing Powder





This is a great all-round powder for setting makeup and the T-zone, giving the skin a nice finish and smoothing out lines. It's also paraben-free.

17. Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder





This is a best seller on Amazon with over 21K reviews. Beauty gurus have long raved about this powder. It sets the makeup incredibly well with no creasing or even flashback.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @bobbibrown