7 of the Best Makeup Primers to Try Depending on Your Skin Type

Face primers or foundation primers are a staple in many people's makeup bags so they can perfect their base makeup and make it last all day. However, we often look for different things in our makeup primers, depending on our skin type and our skin needs. So we're listing the best makeup primers for oily skin, dry skin and of course pores and fine lines.

The Best Makeup Primer for Dry Skin

Marc Jacobs Under (cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer





This a cult favorite for a lot of beauty gurus. It's infused with 5 types of coconut to ensure hydration. It's refreshing and made for those with normal and dry skin types. It also helps the makeup last longer. So, if you need your makeup to stop looking flaky or too dry under matte foundations, give this a go.

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer - Hydrating





This is very highly reviewed. It's really hydrating and allows for a smooth foundation application. It also really allows the foundation to stick to it, so it will help your base makeup last longer and look better. It's water based, comfortable and lightweight.

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer





Another blogger favorite for it gives the skin a really nice radiant look. It has coconut water to hydrate the skin and aims to help your base makeup last longer and look better through the day. It is said to not feel too oily or heavy while still moisturizing the skin. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free.

The Best Makeup Primers for Oily skin, Pores and Wrinkles

Max Factor Facefinity All Day Primer





The most common review on this Max Factor primer is that it really helps your face makeup last all day! It also helps mattify the skin and prevents your skin from getting shiny. It also helps perfect the skin, so you can worry less about your foundation sitting between any lines of creases. If you have oily skin, it's worth a try.

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer





This is also another very highly reviewed and well loved face primer. It is said to be really transfer proof and smoothes the base to reduce redness, the appearance of pores and fine lines. It is also made for all skin types and has no parabens, sulfates or phthalates. Reviews say it makes the skin feel really velvety and smooth. People also love that helps control oil, make the base makeup last all day and look flawless.

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser





This is a classic for pore perfection. It blurs the pores and gives a nice smooth matte base, ready for foundation to go on smoothly. It is blurring and mattifying, so people with very oily skin love it. If the look of your pores bothers you, this is something you should definitely try. The price is also great.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer





The name really says it all. Similarly to the one above, this foundation primer aims to create a blurring filter-like layer to smooth out pores and fine lines. It is also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and phthalates-free. It helps the makeup last longer and can hold a heavy foundation in place.