For After 40: How to Make Your Skin More Plum, Youthful and Tight

When you're over 40, skin problems like wrinkles and sagging skin become your main concern. The best and most sustainable way is to start by looking for natural ways to make the skin look younger and plump. Luckily home remedies can actually help with the skin's plumpness and if you make into a routine it will make the skin look more youthful for a while.

So, here are some home remedies to plump the face and help tighten and smooth it.

Ice cubes

Gently massaging an ice cube over your skin is a magical way to help tighten the skin and minimize wrinkle appearance. However, the tightening effect of the ice lasts for a couple of hours only so you can try and fit it into your daily morning routine so you can have supple tight skin during the day. You can also do this before you apply makeup if you have an evening event. We have some ice cube tray recipes here that you can try out.

Cold spoons

A slightly unconventional but actually very effective trick is using the coldness of a spoon to wake up and soothe your under-eye area. It is one of the best ways to reduce puffiness and make your eyes look healthier and tighter.

Face massage for skin tightening and plumping

This is a great, facialist favorite, technique to keep the skin young and stimulate the blood circulation. Facial massages can make the skin look healthier, glowy and on the long term it can really help with anti-aging, keeping our skin youthful for a longer time. You can actually do this at home on a daily basis, as your applying your daily skincare.

Jade and Rose Quartz Facial Roller

Jade facial rollers and Rose Quartz facial rollers, along with rollers in general, are great tools to massage the face with. The Rose Quartz, especially, is said to have anti-aging properties that can help tighten the skin and make it more plump, when used regularly.

Exfoliation

The more our skin ages, the more we need to get rid of the accumulation of dead skin cells with exfoliation. Regular exfoliation, once a week, can help keep the skin's youthfulness and prevent premature aging or dull tired looking skin. Also moisturizing and hydrating the skin regularly is essential as well so it can look radiant and young.

Homemade anti-aging face mask for more youthful looking skin

There are natural face masks that can help with temporarily tightening the skin. A lemon mask, for example, helps cleanse the skin of impurities and gets rid of dead skin, while also tightening it. Lemon also contains vitamin C, which is a great ingredient for anti-aging and helps stimulate collagen production in a natural way.

You only need to apply the juice of a lemon to your face, leave it on for 10 minutes, then wash your face with cold water.

You can also try the famous natural egg white mask. Which should help with making the skin look more firm and tight.

