From Ages 30-40: How You Can Tighten Loose Sagging Skin and Wrinkles

Wrinkles and sagging skin on our face is very common nearing the end of our 30s. We all want to accept our skin and age gracefully but skincare is great way to help tighten the skin from sagging and help minimize the appearance of wrinkles for a prolonged period of time.

Because we're on the topic of skin for ages 30-40, we wanted to make sure we dedicate an article for wrinkles and how to tighten the skin on the face in your 30s. We're going to be talking about its causes, treatments and the natural remedies for tightening the face and helping with wrinkles.

What is the sagging of skin on the face?

It is the loosening of the skin on the face after the loss of fat and the glands that used to keep it tight. The skin becomes loose after the collagen production decreases. Wrinkles tend to appear first and then the loosening of the skin starts to happen gradually.

The causes of sagging skin on the face...





1. Aging is one of the main reasons behind the sagging and loss of firm skin, due to the decrease in the natural production of collagen. The face starts to lose elasticity and firmness.

2. Using bad quality cosmetics that could contain harmful chemicals could also be behind the appearance of wrinkles, which is one things that many girls and women overlook.

3. Weight loss can also cause sagging in the face, especially when the body loses a lot of weight in a short period of time.

4. Lack of exercise can also contribute to the inability of maintaining tight skin.

5. Not sticking to an all rounded healthy diet can lead to the sagging of skin. It should be a mix between proteins, vitamins, iron and calcium. You should also make sure you're drinking enough water.

6. Your mental health also affects your physical health, which affects the state of your skin, especially when you do not get enough sleep.

7. Overexposure to the sun without applying sunscreen can increase wrinkles as well.

Sun protection and Moisturizing

If you feel like your skin is already starting to age that way, you should start being consistent with sunscreen, everyday and in summer and winter. Also make sure you're always moisturizing your face. Try the Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Day Moisture or DermaQuest SheerZinc.

Collagen beauty products to help with wrinkles and sagging

If you haven't starting using collagen in your skincare yet, maybe you should give it a go. There's the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler, the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream or the Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion.

Home remedies for face tightening masks:

Egg white mask to firm the skin

1. Get the egg whites of 2 eggs.

2. Apply and leave on the skin for 20 minutes, then wash it off with cold water.

Milk and cucumber mask to tighten the skin

1. Mix 2 tablespoons of grated cucumber with 2 Tbsp of milk.

2. Apply the mixture on the skin, leaving it on for 30 minutes, then wash it off with cold water.





Beauty tips to help avoid wrinkles and sagging skin:

These daily habits and tips can help you combat wrinkles and sagging...

1. Exfoliate once a week to get rid of dead skin and stimulate blood circulation.

2. Regularly doing facial massages can really help with wrinkles and firming the face.

3. Always apply sunscreen before you leave the house, in winter and summer.

4. Drink enough water constantly and eat food that nourishes the skin, like vegetables and fruits.

5. Doing facial exercises through movements and expressions.

6. Make sure you wash your face with a suitable cleanser for you and using cold water.

7. Avoid having a large amount of sugar with tea or coffee, because it reduces collagen production.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @emily.bluntt