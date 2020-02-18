From Ages 30-40: 11 Award Winning Skincare Products You Need to Know About

Now that we've told you about the most common skincare problems in your 30s and talked about wrinkles and sagging, it's time to present you with some of the best and award winning skincare products out there.

Some of these were voted by top beauty magazines and judged by dermatologists and skin experts, so they're definitely worth a try if you're weighing your options in the market. We picked the products that would address some of your skin concerns and also some of which can help with anti-aging.

Award Winning Skincare Products for your 30s:

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen





We've been mentioning the hydro boost range a lot, because it has a diverse range of products, all of which are infused with Hyaluronic Acid, which is a major component for hydration and helping the skin stay youthful. This sunscreen was on Allure's list of 2019's best skincare products. It's really popular because it doesn't leave a white cast and is very lightweight. However, it does have a considerable amount of alcohol in the ingredients so if it irritates your skin, try something else.

2. Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment SPF 30





We talked about how essential sun protection is to keeping the skin youthful. So, in the lip balm category, this is the one to go for. It's actually also made to be applied on the face and eye area for all round protection during outdoor activities, which is why it's water-resistant as well.

3. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex





You've probably heard of this Advanced Night Repair range before, it's a favorite of so many. This eye cream won the best beauty award from Allure and Glamour magazine. It helps with puffiness, tired undereyes, combating the effects of lack of sleep. It's also supposed to help with wrinkles and fine lines.

4. Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème





This eye cream aims to help with signs of aging and dark circles...hence being named after the Banana powder which is what makeup artists use to help brighten the under-eye area. It also contains Vitamin C, collagen, and Shea butter!



5. CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum





Another winner from Allure, this products is packed with Hyaluronic Acid, which can help your skin retain its moisture and eventually help it stay young and plump for a long time. The product leaves the skin amazingly smooth and it's paraben-free and fragrance-free.







This serum was made to be a gentler form of retinol for those who have sensitive skin. That's also a great way to introduce your skin to retinoids, with a milder product. It helps with cell turnover to make the skin smooth with less visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as a brighter, more even complexion.



7. RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Serum





We know by now that retinoid helps with cell turnover which is a major cause behind aging skin. This serum can help bring new skin to the surface, hopefully reducing signs of aging.

8. Sunday Riley Good Genes





We mentioned this one before and it's here again for those of you who are suffering from acne as well. It is one of the top selling products at Sephora, for it has changed a lot of people's skin. It is a deeply exfoliating serum that clears the skin and gives it radiance and plumpness, helping reduce the appearance of fine lines.



9. Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask





The name really says it all. We discussed how at this age you should be exfoliating, but of course gently. This mask is very highly reviewed. It makes the skin look more youthful, smooth and radiant.

10. Biologique Recherche Lotion P50





If I tried to count all the times I've heard or seen someone rave about this product online, I wouldn't be able to. I've heard incredible things about this all-in-one toner. It works on balancing the skin and exfoliation, removing dead skin cells. It is also rich in vitamins.







This is wonderful thick hydrating moisturizer, I've personally used and loved this. My skin would look amazing in the morning. It also helps with visible signs of aging like wrinkles, loss of firmness and uneven skin tone.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @cultbeauty