10 Natural Homemade Eye Masks That Every Woman Should Be Doing

If there is one golden tip that every girl should know, it would be: “Be good to your eyes so they are good to you in the future”. Hydrating your under-eyes is a duty you must fulfill to avoid wrinkles as much as you can and maintain the healthy glowing skin.

Aside from applying eye cream, an eye mask is a very good hack to use as well. So Here are 10 natural homemade eye masks that will keep the skin under your eyes looking great.

1. Cucumber Rose Mask

For hydration and glow. Cucumber has plenty of water that your skin needs and rose water is very soothing and has an amazing smell.

- Mix 1 tsp of minced cucumber with 1 tsp of rose water.

- Apply on a cotton pad then under your eyes for 10 minutes.

- Rinse.

2. Almond Oil & Honey

This mask will hydrate your under-eye area and work on dark circles as well. use it twice a week for fast results.

- Mix 1 tsp of sweet almond oil and 1 tsp of honey.

- Apply and leave for as long as you like, then rinse with tap water.

3. Potato Mask

Potato mask can be used for anti puffiness and dark circles. It's very beneficial and easy.

- Blend a small amount of potato into a paste and spread it under your eyes.

- Leave for 20 minutes and then rinse with tap water.

4. Tea Bags Mask

Another great way to fight puffiness around the eyes is using tea bags. The caffeine and antioxidants in tea will work its magic around your eyes.

- Put two boiled tea bags in the fridge then apply them on your eyes for 10 minutes.

- Rinse with tap water.

5. Kiwi & Yogurt Mask

A very good mask for your eyes. Kiwi and yogurt make a great mix, they will hydrate and rejuvenate your skin and give it a bit of radiance.

- Blend them together till you get a paste.

- Apply and leave for 10 minutes then rinse.

6. Coffee Mask

The coffee mask is one of our favorites. It’s suitable for all skin types and the caffeine reduces puffiness and fatigue.

- Mix 1 tsp of honey and coffee together.

- Apply for 10-15 minutes then rinse.

7. Cocoa & Milk Cream Mask

Fight stress and fatigue with this mask. It's my favorite because Cocoa is great for firming and milk cream is excellent for hydrating.

- Mix 1 tsp of cocoa powder and 1 tsp of milk cream.

- Apply for 20 minutes then rinse.

8. Gelatin & Rose Water Mask

Gelatin is filled with collagen, which is a natural anti-aging factor that your skin is dying to get. Do this eye mask once or twice a week before applying your anti-aging night eye cream.

- Mix 1 tsp of gelatin and rose water together.

- Apply it and leave till it dries then rinse.

9. Almond Oil & Parsley Mask

Parsely is filled with vitamin and zinc and almond oil is very hydrating. Use this as an easy mask to moisturize and treat your under-eyes.

- Mix 1 tsp of each then apply.

- Leave for 10 minutes and rinse.

10. Avocado & Aloe Vera Mask

Avocado is very nutritive and aloe vera is quite hydrating. Your skin will feel super soft and moist after this.

- MIx 1 tsp of each and apply around your eyes.

- Leave for 10-20 minutes and rinse.

