16 Golden Tips to Flawlessly Shave Your Body Hair

Many women prefer to shave their body hair, as opposed to using other hair removal methods such as waxing or sugaring. If you want to find out more about the shaving hair removal method, then you need to read this guide including tips to help you flawlessly shave your body hair.

From how long you should keep a razor blade to the best tips to get silky smooth skin, you'll find it all here. Read on to know more about the fastest body hair removal method; shaving.



1. For the best body hair shaving results, make sure you exfoliate your skin before starting the shaving process. What does exfoliating your skin do? Exfoliating removes your dead skin cells, hence resulting in smooth skin after you shave. Use a body scrub and a brush or a loofah to exfoliate your skin.

2. To always get a perfect shave, you need to get rid of ingrown hairs. By regularly dry brushing your skin (once or twice a week), you can easily prevent ingrown hairs, and that will result in a smoother skin after you shave your body hair.

3. Your choice of the razor is super important! Always go for a high quality razor, and try to pick one that includes a moisture strip.

4. A razor is meant to be disposable, so make sure to throw away your razor after 3 to 5 uses.

5. Never ever shave your body hair on bare skin. It's very important to apply a shaving cream or any other alternative because your skin will need the hydration.

6. If you've run out of shaving cream, you can use hair conditioner instead. It's not preferable to use soap as it doesn't offer the moisture that your skin needs.

7. The best time to shave your body hair is when your skin is wet or damp, that's why it's great to shave while/after you're taking a shower. Warm water actually helps weaken the hair strands, resulting in a better shaving process.

8. Don't know the best way to shave your body hair? Always go against the hair growth direction; downwards to upwards. So, start from the ankles, and then go all the way up to your knees and thighs.

9. A useful tip to consider when you're shaving underarms, is to move the razor in different directions. That way, you can cover all angles for a flawless result.

10. When you're using a new razor blade, always be careful and go for even strokes applying gentle pressure on your skin. This can help you avoid any nicks or cuts while shaving your body hair.

11. Did you know that it's better to shave your body hair before you head to sleep? This will give your skin an amount of time to heal, as shaving makes it a bit vulnerable to the outer environment.

12. This goes without saying, but never shave an irritated skin! If you have any allergies, rashes or unhealed wounds, steer away from shaving your body hair.

13. Moisturizing your skin after shaving is super important. Wait a while, and then apply an alcohol-free moisturizer. You can also use coconut oil or Shea butter as an after-shave balm.

14. As much as possible, try to avoid shaving over the same area more than once. That way, you avoid skin irritation and redness.

15. If you shave your pubic hair, make sure to assign a certain razor for that purpose. Also, before you shave your pubic hair, make sure to trim it first using scissors.

16. After you finish shaving your body hair, make sure to dry your razor very well, cover it, and store in a dry place for your next use.



Main Image Credits: Instagram @taramilktea