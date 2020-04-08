Pros and Cons of Shaving Body Hair

Shaving can be a great solution to end the unwanted body hair dilemma for women. Shaving with a razor is considered one of the oldest and most classic ways for body hair removal. Like anything else, there are pros and cons to shaving body hair, check them out:

Advantages of shaving body hair:

1. Quick

One of the pros of shaving body hair is that it is super fast. Shaving is a great time saver, as you can get rid of all the unwanted hair in less than 10 minutes.

2. Easy

It's also super easy. All you need to have is a new sharp razor, shaving cream or even shower gel and you're ready to shave.

3. No pain!

Painless body hair removal is what most women are looking for. Just run a razor on your legs, armpits or hands and kiss the unwanted hair goodbye.

4. On the go

It's just perfect if you're on the go. A pro for every woman about shaving is that it is not chaotic and won't leave any mess behind.

5. So cheap

Cheap, affordable and always available. You can find razors at the drugstore, or even at the nearest supermarket to your house.

Disadvantages of shaving body hair :

1. Ingrown hairs

The worst con to shaving body hair, is that it leaves ingrown hairs. Razor shaving causes the hair follicle to change its growth direction, leaving it trapped under your skin which leads to the presence of ingrown hairs.

2. Sensitive skin types

Shaving is not always suitable for all skin types. Extra sensitive skin can get easily irritated right after you shave, since shaving removes a very thin layer of your skin along the process.

3. Dark spots

Repetitive usage of a razor causes red or dark spots, that is definitely a con to shaving body hair. If you shave regularly, you will end up removing hair on the surface of your skin and not from the roots, which can leave dark spots on your skin. Also red and itchy skin can be a result of shaving and not moisturizing your skin enough.

4. Grows back quickly

The effect of body hair removal by shaving can only last for a week, maximum. After shaving, hair tends to appear faster and drier. (P.S. Hair tends to grow faster during and right before your period.)

5. Irritation and pimples

The hair tends to grow back a little thicker, but only temporarily, so when you need to shave it again after a couple of days, it can cause irritation, redness or even pimples in very sensitive areas.

6. Not the safest

Shaving might not be very safe. While shaving, you can unintentionally hurt or harm yourself when the blade is too sharp or you're not completely focused.

Note:

- Experiment with the razor on a very small and not very sensitive part of your body first, (for example don't try it out first on your bikini area), before you go further so you don't end up with flaky or itchy skin.

- It's preferable that you use the razor only once so you don't transfer any infections Try to keep shaving only for emergencies or when you're short on time.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @gillettevenus