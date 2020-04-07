From Ages 15-19: Here Are 7 of Best Eye Creams for Teenagers

Let's admit we all have some wrong beliefs about skin care. Among them is that eye cream is only intended for those in their thirties. However, if you start skincare early on you can actually benefit your skin and keep it youthful. Although, you should use products that are more gentle on the skin and intended to be used for younger ages. So, today we're talking about the best eye creams for teenagers to help hydrate your under-eye area and reduce puffiness.

You should know that the area around your eyes is very sensitive and so it needs to be treated with care and touched gently. Make sure you're always patting your eye cream and not rubbing it in harshly.

1. Olay Fresh Effects Eye Cream





This eye cream is oil-free, and it also comes with a cooling metal roller attachment to allow you to apply it evenly and gently and help with puffiness. It has also white tea and honey, which help with dark circles overtime.

2. Nuxe Contour des Yeux Prodigieux Eye Cream





This age group suffers from a lot of exhaustion and tiredness that strongly shows through the eyes. This eye cream is contains caffeine, which hydrates the area around the eye and helps it regain liveliness and radiance.

This eye cream moisturizes the under eye area, giving it a more fresh and radiant look. It also helps with puffiness and dark circles. It's oil-free and full of peptides, which the skin really needs and it's meant to revive your eyes, making you look like you've slept for 8 hours.

4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream





The hydro boost eye cream has hyaluronic acid, which is an amazing hydrating ingredient. It will make the under eye area look healthy and plump. It is also really lightweight and easily absorbs into the skin.

5. Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Eye Cream





This is a good option for if you're under 20. It is very lightweight and absorbs quickly. It also has natural ingredients that are more gentle on the skin.

6. Honest Beauty The Younger Eye Cream





The ingredients here are natural and very nutritious for the skin. It has barbary fig and baobab fruit, both of which are rich in the fatty acids that the skin needs. Plus, it has a chamomile and calendula blend which helps sooth and calm the under-eye area.

7. Fresh Lotus Eye Gel





Fresh feature a lot of natural ingredients in their skincare products. This eye gel has both caffeine and the distinctive scent of cucumber. It is also really light and fast absorbing.

