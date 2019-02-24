Fustany Tried It: The Nuxe Cleansing Gel Is the Best My Skin Has Ever Had

Finding the perfect cleanser is like finding your soulmate or significant other. It can be confusing at first, there are ups and downs and sometimes you change and it doesn't work. But then when you find the perfect one, the one you've been looking for ever since you can remember...it's truly a magical moment of excitement and relief. That was me when I found The Nuxe Gentle Face Cleansing and Makeup Removing Gel from the Rêve de Miel range.

My skin has been through a lot in the past two or three years due to my experimentation with shaving my face...which you can read about here. Because of that, I've reached a lot of revelations about the kind of cleanser I need. I always treated my skin for it's oiliness with deep cleansing routines and harsh oil extractions, which I learned was wrong and actually the reason behind my breakouts and oil skin.

I started to give it more moisture and hydration, so I was on the hunt for a cleanser that keeps my skin clean, extracts dirt, yet is still hydrating making my face smooth, plump and moisturized. So if you're looking for a similar product, this Nuxe Rêve de Miel Cleansing Gel review might help you out.





Image Credits: Nuxe

The Nuxe Rêve de Miel cleansing gel is also supposed to help with makeup removal, but I personally used it as the second step to my cleansing routine because I double cleanse at night. I remove my makeup with a cleansing oil or balm and then use the Nuxe gentle cleanser to clean my skin further and remove makeup or dirt remains. It smells heavenly and relaxing which is perfect for my mornings as well. It feels lovely when I massage my skin in the morning, cleaning it and prepping for moisturizer and sunscreen.

The best thing about this Nuxe cleanser, which is what I was struggled in finding, is when you wash your face with it, your skin feels clean and refreshed without feeling too dry or stripped of moisture. So yes, it's not a heavy duty cleanser, but I don't find myself getting oily throughout the day, which comes to show that combination/oily skin doesn't need rough cleansing, it's just thirsty for more moisture because it's probably dehydrated. With previous cleansers, even though they were targeted for oily skin and made my face feel squeaky clean, I found myself getting oily throughout the day...

The Rêve de Miel cleanser contains honey and sunflower seed oil. It also has no parabens and at least 93 % of the ingredients are of natural origin. The product description also specifies that it's for soothing and softening the skin and for people with dry and sensitive skin. But again, I have Combination/Oily skin and it works great for me.

"Treat your skin with the restorative power of honey."

Honey is great for the skin because it has antioxidants and is naturally an antibacterial. It really helps treat acne and gives the skin a glow and boost of moisture, which is one of the first things I noticed after using this cleanser... my skin has a healthy, fresh glow. Sunflower seed oil also has antioxidants and helps with inflammation and irritation, as well as retaining the skin's moisture.





'Honey Dipper and Bowl' Image Credits: Healthy Hints