Our Beauty Guru Gives You Her Magic DIY Lip Scrub For Plump Soft Lips

God bless winter, we all love our coats, boots and feeling like we just stepped out of an Audrey Hepburn movie. However, with this love comes the bitter end of things which is how much our lips suffer during the colder months. Dry, chapped lips accompany us for most of winter and sometimes drinking tons of water isn't enough.

That's when our beauty guru Beesan Sartawi comes to the rescue. A while back, she posted on Fustany's Instagram stories her go-to routine for dry lips. Her homemade lip scrub is a winner that I personally can't wait to try. She also recommends a few products that help and you can check them all out below.

Homemade Lip Scrub: (Best used in the shower)

- 1/2 tsp of tahini (the sesame oil inside offers amazing hydration)

- 1/2 tsp of argan or almond oil

-1 tsp of honey

- 1/2 tsp of pomegranate molasses (the fruit acids help exfoliate)

- 1 tsp of almond flour (if you don't have the flour, use finely crushed almonds)

For extra boost of hydration use a lip mask like her favorite, the Sephora Shea lip mask. You can also make your own homemade lip mask by soaking cotton pads in honey mixed with any oil you prefer and leave it on your lips for 15 minutes.





Sephora Shea Lip Mask

Beesan recommends wearing lip balm all day long, especially in the colder months and emphasizes the importance of applying lip balm before you sleep so you can wake up with plum fresh lips. She recommends the following:





Beesline Beeswax Lip Balm







Le Petit Marseillais Repairing Lip Balm







Avène Cold Cream Lip Butter





Main Image Credits: Instagram @mariaalia

