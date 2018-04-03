I Finally Found a Gentle Way to Remove My Makeup Without Soap

As someone who’s obsessed with skincare, I’m always looking for additions to my routine that would make my life easier. I usually have a lot of makeup on, and I like to make sure I have absolutely nothing on my skin before I start applying my skincare products.

Micellar water has taken the skincare world by storm and there's a reason for that… it does everything! A lot of people love, and know Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, but I've bumped into a few people that do not know of its multiple uses.

The Micellar Cleansing Water is hypoallergenic, and alcohol and fragrance free. So it's safe to say, it’s very gentle on the skin. I use it in several different ways that I’ve found helpful with my skin’s cleanliness.

1. The conventional way of using the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water is to remove makeup. It's quick and easy, you soak your cotton pad with the product, and it wipes away your makeup. I really like this Garnier one because it doesn't sting my eyes when i'm taking off mascara.

2. It’s is also great for fixing small makeup mistakes. I rarely ever get my eyeliner right the first time. So, I take a cotton bud with the micellar water, and gently remove the mistake. It’s also great for lipstick changes. If I put on red lipstick and it doesn't quite look right, this is an easy way to take it off with precision without things getting messy.

3. If it’s been a long day at the office and my makeup doesn't look as good as it did in the morning, the micellar water is really convenient for a quick makeup switch. I take off what I have on with the micellar water and start fresh with a new look that fits my night out.

4. I love using micellar for oil control. Even when I haven't had makeup on all day, my face gets oily and dirty throughout the day, and is in need of a little refreshment. This is when I usually go and freshen it up with micellar water. The cold cotton pad really helps wake the skin up.

5. Sometimes I have to run to a workout after work or an outing and I don’t have time to take my makeup off. You need your pores to be makeup free when you’re about to sweat in the gym. In this case, having cotton buds and the micellar bottle in my handbag is ideal. No need for a sink or towel.