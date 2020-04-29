6 Natural Cellulite Home Treatments to Help Smooth out the Skin

Cellulite is one the most annoying skin problems for women and men! That’s why I decided to share with you cellulite home treatments and natural remedies for cellulite. It is important to know, however, that your can't actually get rid of cellulite, but you can enhance the appearance of it by smoothing out the surface of the skin using remedies and techniques like these.

Here's more info on how to get rid of cellulite...

1. Rosemary oil and Juniper oil for cellulite

Rosemary and juniper oils are one of the best natural ways to smooth out the appearance of cellulite, because they both work on smoothing the skin and stimulating blood flow. They are also a great way to get rid of body toxins.

- Mix 30 drops of rosemary oil with 30 drops of juniper oil and 100 ml of jojoba oil.

- Use this mixture everyday on your skin.

2. Rosehip Seed Oil for cellulite

Rosehip Seed oil is perfect for skin tightening and smoothening, because it promotes elasticity and healthier looking skin. So after a good skin scrub, massage your skin with the oil and try to do this regularly in order to see results.

8 ways to help prevent your breasts from sagging.

3. Seaweed for Cellulite

Seaweed is another natural way to help with cellulite. Massage your skin with seaweed in circular motions on the affected areas with cellulite. You can add some honey and lemon to the seaweed for better results.

4. Seaweed Scrub for Cellulite

- Mix 3 Tbsp of seaweed with 1 tbsp of salt and olive oil.

- Use the mixture to rub the areas with cellulite very well for 10 minutes before taking shower.

- After you come out of the shower, make sure you moisturize your skin very well.

- Repeat the process for 2 consecutive months so you can start seeing results.

5. Butt Scrub for Cellulite





This butt scrub is really good for pimples and smoothing out the skin, which can. help reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Ingredients:

- 3 Tbsp of baking soda (Brightening, smoothing effects. Exfoliates dead skin)

- 1 Tbsp of raw honey (Softens and prevents acne)

- 1 Tbsp of lemon juice (Brightens and gives a glow)

- 1 Tbsp of coconut oil (Helps with Inflammation and cellulite)

Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients well together.

2. Apply the scrub to your butt.

3. Leave it on for around 10 minutes.

4. Massage it in well and rinse it off.

5. You can do this everyday before your shower or bath.

Wanna know more about this butt scrub?

6. Dry Brushing for Cellulite

Dry brushing is an effective popular technique, where a dry brush is used before a warm shower on the skin. You brush against the skin upwards to help smooth the skin out. It stimulates circulation and improves lymphatic drainage and so it makes the skin look smoother.