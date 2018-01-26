Changes in your body as you age are bound to happen one way or another, however, there are ways to prevent your breasts from sagging. We know that saggy boobs are the least favorite thing that can happen to a woman’s body, because who doesn't want amazing-looking breasts? Don't worry, you can actually give your boobs a lift, by following these eight ways to prevent your breasts from sagging...

1. Knowing your right bra size is the best thing you can do to your breasts. When your breasts get squeezed in a bad-fitted bra, your cleavage could form wrinkles by time.

2. Give your breasts a break and take off your bra more often while you’re at home. Leaving off your breasts without a bra, will allow your chest muscles to carry the weight of your breasts, hence becoming firmer and stronger. If you don't feel comfortable taking off your bra at home, substitute it with a soft cotton sports bra with wide straps and no underwire.

3. Smoking is most certainly crushing your beauty and making your boobs saggy as well. Try to maintain your breasts' skin and keeping it youthful, by cutting down smoking and lessening your nicotine intake. When the chemicals of cigarettes are no longer inside your body, your blood circulation will be better, and this will help prevent your breasts from sagging.



4. Treat your breast as carefully as you do with your face. If you’re heading to the beach, or even you're out in the sun wearing a V-neck top, make sure to apply a handful of sunscreen on your breasts before you head out, in order to prevent your breasts from sagging.

5. Moisturizing your breasts is one of the key factors to prevent them from sagging. When the skin of your breasts becomes more dry and irritated, this leads to losing the necessary oils underneath your skin. As you shower, make sure to use the dry brushing method to get rid of dead cells, and apply lotion after you finish.



6. Do you want to prevent your breasts from sagging? Make sure to keep your diet healthy and balanced. Sudden weight loss or weight gain can cause serious wrinkles and stretch marks in your breasts. Eating collagen-filled food is a natural way to prevent your breasts from sagging. Indulge in vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, beets and carrots, to boost the collagen in your skin.



7. Regular exercise like push ups, for example, is the best remedy to keep your breasts firm and good looking. Your breasts contain lots of muscles, so the more you workout, the more toned your breasts will be.

8. Massaging your breasts is almost crucial to make your breasts maintain their lift with age. Make sure to massage your breasts in circular motion clock-wise, while applying a natural oil. In order to prevent your breasts from sagging, make this a daily routine.